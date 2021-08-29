Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,594 shares of company stock valued at $406,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

