Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

