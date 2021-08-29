Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

