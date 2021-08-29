Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.