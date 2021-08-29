Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 752 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

