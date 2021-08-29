OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get OppFi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on OppFi in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OppFi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OppFi (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.