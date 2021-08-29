Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,407. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

