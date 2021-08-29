Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OCLDY remained flat at $$9.42 during trading on Friday. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

