Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,114 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Otis Worldwide worth $73,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,830,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.01. 1,195,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

