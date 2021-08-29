Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.61

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 1987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

