Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.98.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

