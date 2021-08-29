Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.10

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXBDF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

