Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

