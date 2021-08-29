Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

