Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 403,837 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,837 shares during the period. Kirkland’s accounts for about 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 8.39% of Kirkland’s worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 377,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,776. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

