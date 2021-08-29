Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 19,500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 823,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

