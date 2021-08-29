Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

