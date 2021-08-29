Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $361.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

