Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

