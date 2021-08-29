Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 755 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 220,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $123,107,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO opened at $548.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.