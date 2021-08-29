Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

