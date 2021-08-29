Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

BNDX stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

