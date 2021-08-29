Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

