Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.