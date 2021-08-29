Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

