Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives $23.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAX. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 750,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after buying an additional 239,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,089,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 122,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.94 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

