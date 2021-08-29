Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00.

DXCM stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $528.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.