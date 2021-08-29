Paulus Subrata Sells 7,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $11.01 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

