Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,264,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,179. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

