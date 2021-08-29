Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $490.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.