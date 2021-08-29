Paycor HCM (PYCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

