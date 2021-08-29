PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 4.8% After Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 965,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

