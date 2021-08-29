Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

