Peercoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,536.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and approximately $37,536.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,097,940 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.