Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

