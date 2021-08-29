PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 54,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $200,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $126,413,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.