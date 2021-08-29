Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Decreased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.88 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

