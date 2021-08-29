Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 5,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

