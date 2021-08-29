Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 5,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
