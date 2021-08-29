Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,305. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

