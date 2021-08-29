Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

PAHC stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

