Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 54,464 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,681,773.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,371.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

