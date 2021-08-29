Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

