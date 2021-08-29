Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

PLAB opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.70.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

