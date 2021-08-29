Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $254,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.