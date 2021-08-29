Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. 1,170,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

