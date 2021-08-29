Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

