Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 221,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,701. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

