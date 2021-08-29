POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

POET Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,581. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.71. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

