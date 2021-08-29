POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 168.0% in August

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the July 29th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PORBF stock remained flat at $$19.88 during trading on Friday. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

