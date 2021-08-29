Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $147.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Polaris stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

